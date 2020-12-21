When a man entered a Zachary yogurt shop with the intention of robbing the place Sunday evening, the young woman working there — fearing for her own life as the suspect became violent — armed herself and fought back, police said.
When police arrived on scene, officers found the man "behind the building bleeding profusely," Zachary Police Chief David McDavid said Monday morning. The officers applied tourniquets, which likely saved the man's life. He was later hospitalized in critical condition and has undergone surgery, McDavid said.
The store employee was also hospitalized with injuries following the incident.
McDavid said the whole thing was caught on surveillance video. He said the suspect entered Yogurt Bayou, a shop on High Street in Zachary, and ordered some yogurt around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. As the store employee was ringing up his order, the man reached behind the counter and "made an aggressive and violent move" in an apparent attempt to rob the business, McDavid said.
He said the young woman armed herself with something, possibly a knife, and defended herself. Her exact age wasn't immediately available. It appears she was working alone when the incident occurred, McDavid said.
"You could tell she was fearing for her life and took action to save herself," the chief said.
Police linked the same suspect to another burglary that occurred just before the yogurt shop incident at a different business in downtown Zachary, McDavid said. He said officers were responding to that first incident when the second call came in.
Police have not released the suspect's name and are awaiting an update on his medical condition. He was "in pretty bad shape" Sunday night, according to the chief.