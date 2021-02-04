One person is dead in a house fire that broke out Thursday afternoon, emergency officials said.
The fire took place in the 3700 block of President Davis Dr. near South Harrells Ferry Road around 1:40 p.m., according to Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Mike Chustz.
One person was pronounced dead when EMS arrived at the scene, he said. No other injuries were reported.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect address provided by officials located near where the fire took place.