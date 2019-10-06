One person was killed and at least three others were injured in a head-on crash Sunday evening along an Ascension Parish highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash, which happened around 9 p.m. along Louisiana 70, prompted a large medical emergency response involving multiple helicopters near Brady Street.
State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz confirmed that at least one person was killed after two vehicles collided.
Medical crews transported at least four people, but the extent of their injuries weren't immediately available, said Justin Cox, a spokesman for Acadian Ambulance Service.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office closed a stretch of the highway and rerouted traffic around the crash.
State Police were still investigating the crash and how it happened.