A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly touching a 10-year-old girl inappropriately, according to an arrest affidavit.
Raul Polanco-Landdaverde, 32, allegedly touched the victim multiple times over the course of three to four years, most recently on Wednesday, according to the affidavit.
Police were notified of the incidents Thursday and interviewed the victim, who said she "never told anyone out of shame or fear."
Polanco-Landdaverde was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday, according to booking documents.
Polanco-Landdaverde was charged with molestation of a juvenile and no bond was immediately listed for his release.