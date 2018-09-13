A car fire inside the parking garage of the L'Auberge Casino on River Road destroyed one car and damaged four others, a St. George Fire Department spokesman said Thursday.
Eldon Ledoux, the spokesman, said firefighters had extinguished the fire and ventilated the parking garage.
The fire happened on the second floor of the garage and caused no injuries nor required any evacuation of the casino, he said. The fire started shortly before 8:23 p.m. and was declared under control by 8:40 p.m., Ledoux said.
LeDoux said the fire did not spread beyond the vehicles and did not damage the parking garage structure. He said the fire's cause was unknown.