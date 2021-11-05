A 57-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a Jeep on Siegen Lane near its intersection with Perkins Road, then being run over by drivers in a Toyota and a Kia, police said Friday.
Louisiana State Police identified the victim as Tyrone Sarvaunt of Baton Rouge.
Investigators said Sarvaunt was traveling south on the four-lane street about 7 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Jeep from behind. Two other motorists then ran over him, State Police said.
A portion of Siegen was shut down for more than three hours while police worked the accident and a fire department washed down the scene.