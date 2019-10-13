Police arrested two men for allegedly selling fake tickets outside of Tiger Stadium ahead of the LSU football game against Florida on Saturday, according to police reports.
Steven Green, 50, of New Orleans, and Demetrius McLeroy,34, of Atlanta, were booked into the parish jail after people they sold tickets to were turned away from the stadium, according to police reports about the incident.
Police said stadium employees checking tickets flagged them as fake, noting the poor ink quality and that they didn't have a hologram on the back.
One person who tried using a pair of tickets told law officers he had paid Green $300 for them, and another group of people had bought three from McLeroy for an unknown amount, according to police.
Campus officers found Green outside of the stadium advertising other tickets he had for sale, the reports said. Police also arrested McLeroy near Johnson Hall and recovered more counterfeit tickets.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of ill-use of a counterfeit trademark. Green was also booked on felony theft.
The reports didn't indicate whether the men had been working together or were separately selling counterfeit tickets.
They remained in the parish jail Sunday with bond set at $25,000 for Green and $20,000 for McLeroy, according to an online jail roster.