A Baker man has been arrested in a May 25 shooting at the IHOP on Siegen Lane that left one person dead and another seriously wounded, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Trevell Jarrell, 19, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Dallas County on Aug. 3, and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Monday. He is the fifth person arrested in the shooting. He faces charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, simple arson, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of stolen things.
Jarrell is the fifth person arrested in the shooting. A 17-year-old was arrested in June, charged with first-degree murder and other charges, and three other people were booked on charges of principle to first degree murder.
The shooting happened around noon. Police say the two shooters waited for the two victims, who were IHOP employees, to exit the building, then got out of the car and shot them. They then drove away and set the car on fire in a nearby neighborhood.