State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested early Sunday and cited for driving while impaired, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers said they saw Selders speeding in a 2018 Dodge Challenger and producing burnouts around 2 a.m. on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive. A burnout happens when the vehicle is stationary but the wheels are spinning, causing the rubber on the tires to heat up, melt and create smoke.
Once pulled over, Selders performed several sobriety tests.
He was arrested on one count each of first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driving under suspension.
Selders failed a Breathalizer test at the LSU Police Department before being taken to the East Baton Rouge Prison to be fingerprinted and released, State Police said.
Selders, a Democrat, was elected in 2019 to represent the Baton Rouge-area District 67, taking office on Jan. 13, 2020. The term ends Jan. 8, 2024.