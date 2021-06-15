Baton Rouge Police say an autopsy of an 18-year-old revealed that he died from injuries sustained in a car crash, not from gunshot wounds.

The crash took place at about 11:34 p.m. Friday near Essen Lane in Baton Rouge, according to BRPD. Police originally said they found Cornell McDuffey, 18, with a gunshot wound lying in a grassy area near the crash, along with three people trying to flee on foot.

McDuffey was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his wounds. However, the East Baton Rouge Forensics Laboratory's autopsy showed that McDuffey's injuries were the result of the crash; he did not have a gunshot wound.

BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in his original statement that officers detained two of the three men fleeing, though they were uncooperative during interviews with detectives.

A weapon was found at the scene, which BRPD collected as evidence.