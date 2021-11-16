A gun was found in an eight-year-old's backpack at Park Elementary School on Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says.
The department's School Drug Task Force responded at around 3:10 p.m. to a report of a gun found in the book bag of a student, according to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, t
Hicks said another student told school officials about the loaded handgun. No threats were reportedly made.
Deputies investigating the incident believe the child took the gun from a relative without their knowledge.
Louisiana's Department of Child and Family Services is conducting an investigation
EBRSO is encouraging students with any information about the incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-5000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-7867.