AMITE — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office say a fight outside a bar near Amite led to a fatal shooting.
Deputies spent Christmas Eve searching for Jerome Ricks, 33, of New Orleans. He is suspected of killing Larry Anthony Davis Sr., 50, after a fight at Mr. J's Lounge on Bennett Road in Amite late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
A warrant was issued for Ricks on a second-degree murder allegation. Investigators said Ricks is considered armed and dangerous.
Ricks' last known address was in the 1000 block of Deslonde Street in New Orleans.
According to deputies, around midnight Ricks and Davis fought outside the bar. Ricks is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Davis before fleeing.
Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ricks had been released on parole on Oct. 29 after an armed robbery conviction. Deputies said he has an extensive criminal history, which include weapons and narcotics charges.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.