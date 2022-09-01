Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive.
Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday for second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Scott, 59, was shot twice around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and left to die in a car in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive, an area near Plank Road, police and witnesses said.
Her killing was the 69th of the year in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Advocate records.
The figure marks a dip in the number of homicides compared to 2021. Still, the city-parish's homicide rate for 2022 remains on pace to match that of 2020, which set an annual record at the time.