A body found in the Mississippi River on Saturday, near New Roads, has been taken to the East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office for identification and cause of death, said Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
The body was found in the river between two parked barges, with a portion of the barges pulled up on the river bank in Pointe Coupee, Thibodeaux said Monday.
The Sheriff's Office was notified by U.S. Coast Guard personnel who spotted the body.
Thibodeaux said he's at a training conference this week with the Louisiana Sheriff's Association in Destin, Florida, and was able to check in person with the sheriffs from Iberville, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes about the incident.
"None of us has a missing person report right now," Thibodeaux said Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 638-5400 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.