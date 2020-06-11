A 78-year-old man died from injuries sustained while attempting to stop someone burglarizing a home four years ago, Baton Rouge Police said.
Gussie Trahan was injured while attempting to stop a burglary in the 2600 block of Bogan Walk in December 2016.
BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. said "an assailant physically attacked Trahan," leaving him hospitalized ever since. There have been no arrests in the past for years in the case.
Trahan died from his injuries on June 3, according to Mckneely.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.