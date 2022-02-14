Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man they say killed someone in their home on Huron Street earlier this month.
The body of the victim, Alvonta Pointer, 27, was found in his home at 2747 Huron St. shortly after 7 p.m on Feb. 4.
Leroy Molden, 29, of the 2800 block of North Boulevard, was booked Monday on counts of first degree murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and posession of a weapon as a convicted felon, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Molden had previously been convicted of attempted first degree murder and had been out of jail and on probation since October 2020.