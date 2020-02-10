Strong explosions heard -- and felt -- in the city of Central on Sunday were due to someone blowing up beaver dams on the Amite River, the city of Central told residents in a Facebook post Monday.
The Central Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to complaints about the explosions, the city said.
"Upon investigation, it was discovered that someone on the Livingston Parish side of the Amite River was using Tannerite to blow up beaver dams," the city's post said.
Tannerite is a type of explosive target used for firearms practice.