A Shreveport man was killed in a fatal crash in Pointe Coupee early Saturday morning, authorities said.
Kevin Johnson, 26, was traveling in his Honda Accord on US Hwy 190 east of LA Hwy 976 shortly before 6:30 a.m., State Police spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
Kenneth Charles, 63, of Fordoche was traveling in the opposite direction in a Peterbilt tractor trailer and, for reasons that weren't clear, failed to yield as he turned left into Johnson’s path.
Johnson struck the truck on its passenger side door and was pronounced dead on scene. Charles was uninjured.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis and the crash remains under investigation, Scrantz said. He added that charges may be pending.