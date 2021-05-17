The end of a night at Tigerland unraveled quickly and dangerously Saturday for a group of LSU students when they were caught in gunfire.
Bayleigh Dickinson, who is entering her senior year in pre-veterinary medicine, said she and five of her friends had been out at a bar but decided to leave after a fight broke out. They were heading to her Jeep Wrangler and her friend's truck when a stranger — a man they had seen in one of the fights outside Fred's Bar and Grill on Bob Pettit Boulevard — approached them and began to get aggressive.
Dickinson and her friends managed to get away from him and were getting into their vehicles when they heard gunfire, she said.
"The first shots sounded like they were just in the air," Dickinson said. "At that point, we were scared and knew we had to leave, but we weren't scared for our lives," she said.
There was a brief lull — and then more shots were fired.
"Those were hitting the ground beside us," Dickinson said. "I yelled to everybody, 'get in the car and get down!"
Dickinson tried to cushion her head by resting it between her headrest and the post of her door.
The gunfire was coming from a car parked in a lot across Bob Pettit Boulevard. Dickinson began driving away from the gunfire, down the boulevard toward Brightside Drive.
"My mind told me to start zig-zagging on the road," she said. "That is probably the thing that saved us from being injured."
In the next few minutes, two of Dickinson's windows were shot out: The window by the passenger seat, where her friend was staying as low as he could get, and the window by the jeep's trunk area.
Her friend, Dickinson said, "was sitting with his head down against the back of my car seat. He's a big guy and had his head down as far as he could."
They later found a bullet hole in the back of Dickinson's seat, "about five inches from our heads."
The gunshots blew glass all through the jeep and its four occupants; the second shot through the trunk window ricocheted off the jeep's roll cage, leaving a dent there on the metal and making such a loud, echoing bang that Dickinson thought multiple shots were coming, she said.
Dickinson, an out-of-state student from Kansas, said she kept driving until she got to her apartment parking lot. Her friends in the truck followed the Jeep there.
Dickinson said she kept checking her rear-view mirror to make sure the shooters didn't follow her.
"I went to my apartment first," Dickinson said. "I knew as soon as I stopped driving, I would have a meltdown."
Dickinson and her friends talked to Baton Rouge Police by phone that night, and investigators came to talk with them the next morning, as well.
Dickinson and her friends think the shooting was triggered by a fight that broke out at Fred's shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday.
They've heard that several rival groups were involved in the fight. Someone in one of those groups may have seen the stranger walk up to Dickinson's party and try to pick a fight.
Baton Rouge Police have said one person was hospitalized during the fight, but no one was wounded in the shooting.
Dickinson said that, one day, she may visit Tigerland again; she's not sure.
"I just won't drive," Dickinson said.