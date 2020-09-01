Baton Rouge police have made two arrests in the recent shooting that occurred during an alleged robbery attempt on Delaware Street.
Nizual Whittine, 19, was killed in the Aug. 15 shooting and a second victim was injured.
D'Quan Lee and Treavon Lowery, also both 19, were arrested Tuesday, police announced in a news release.
The release provided no details about how detectives linked these two suspects to the crime.
Both will be booked on the following counts: first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Police said they were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, but did not say where. No additional information was immediately available.