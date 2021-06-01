One person was injured in a shooting on College Drive, emergency officials said.
The shooting took place Tuesday afternoon around 4:46 p.m. in the 3000 block of College Drive, according to Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
One person was taken to the hospital, said Mike Chustz, spokesperson for Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. The status of the person's injuries was not immediately available.
The shooting came a day after three people were shot and killed Monday night at the Fairview Apartment complex, which is also on College Drive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.