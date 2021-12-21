Baton Rouge police on Tuesday identified the victim in a Sunday night shooting on Convention Street: Rodney London, 24, was killed about a mile from his Old South Baton Rouge home.

London was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. at 1330 Convention Street, close to the Greyhound bus station on Florida Street, an area where several organizations provide services for the homeless.

London lived on Louise Street, about a mile south of where he was killed, according to police.

His death came less than 24 hours after another fatal shooting at a North Ardenwood Boulevard apartment complex as the Baton Rouge homicide rate continues to soar.