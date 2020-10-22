A West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy was recently arrested on a DWI after authorities say he crashed his car in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Officials with the WBRSO learned this weekend that Joseph Cumbo, a deputy, was involved in a single-vehicle crash while off duty and in his personal vehicle, according to Sheriff's Office spokesperson Maj. Zach Simmers.
Cumbo was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on suspicion of DWI counts and immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.
WBRSO will also conduct an internal affairs investigation and will determine at the investigation's conclusion what actions will be taken against Cumbo, Simmers said.