Hours after a man was found shot to death inside his Brookstown home Tuesday night, another person was killed in gunfire less than a block away the following morning.

Baton Rouge police responded to a fatal shooting around 7:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of East Brookstown Drive. The morning shooting unfolded less than a quarter mile from the address on Heidel Avenue where Junies Jones, 74, was found dead around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said detectives are investigating both cases and have not yet determined whether the two shootings are connected.

Jones, who lived at Heidel Avenue, died on the scene after someone shot up his house, police said.

No additional details were immediately available on the Wednesday morning homicide.

This post will be updated as more information is released.