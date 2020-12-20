With the coronavirus pandemic keeping shoppers at home, more people are ordering Christmas gifts online — and the increased deliveries are a prime target for so-called "porch pirates."
U.S. online sales this holiday season are expected to be 33% higher than last last year, according to an analysis by Adobe Analytics. An August survey by Security.org found that 25 million U.S. households, one in five, had been a victim of package thieves within the previous 90 days leading up to the survey.
In a normal year, those rates are equal to what is normally seen only in the holiday season, Survery.org said.
Three men were arrested Wednesday for stealing packages from homes in Ascension Parish, according to a news release form the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
John Vickers Jr., 21, Jeremiah Preston, 18, and Javin Aguillard, 19, all of Gonzales, were taken into custody after deputies responded to a call of men stealing packages in the Shadows of Ascension subdivision and Fairmont Avenue in Prairieville, the release said.
The deputies were able to gather information on the men's vehicle through their investigation and located it at a nearby carwash parking lot with several packages inside. Deputies found empty boxes in a nearby garbage can, as well, the release said.
A majority of the homeowners whose packages were stolen were located by deputies, the release said.
Vickers, Preston and Aguillard were initially booked on six counts of criminal trespass and six counts of misdemeanor theft. The charges for Aguillard and Preston were upgraded to felony theft with three additional counts of criminal trespassing on Friday after investigators learned of additional packages that were stolen by the two men, the release said.
The National Neighborhood Watch, a division of the National Sheriffs' Association, recommends homeowners avoid package theft by having packages delivered to their work, setting up a P.O. box, requiring a signature for a package, scheduling deliveries for when you're home and asking your neighbors to collect your packages if you're not home.