Despite the firing of the Baton Rouge police officer who shot at a motorist in August, the investigators found no probable cause to arrest the officer, said East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III.

Yuseff Hamadeh, a two-year veteran of the police department, was fired Thursday after the investigation into the Aug. 7 officer shooting, but Moore said they did believe they found evidence to arrest him.

“I will review and eventually make some decision, whether that’s a decision alone or with a grand jury, given the fact that I’ve been told by my investigators that they don’t have sufficient evident to articulate probably cause for any crime by the officer," Moore said Friday.

When Baton Rouge police officials announced that Hamadeh had been terminated, they said they turned over the criminal investigation to Moore's office. Moore said Friday he had received the majority of reports from the investigation, but is still waiting on some.

Hamadeh initially reported that he shot at the motorist, 21-year-old Raheem Howard, during a chase after a traffic stop because Howard had first fired at him. However officials later said there was no evidence to support the officer's version of events.

Moore dropped the case against Howard, who police initially arrested on attempted murder of a police officer. He was held in jail for almost three weeks on those allegations.

Howard was initially stopped about 6 p.m. on North 15th Street in the Northdale neighborhood for a missing license plate, and immediately ran from the officer. Hamadeh pursued him, chasing him through the neighborhood and into a resident's home — then the officer fired his weapon. Witnesses and neighbors reported only hearing one shot.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Upon his arrest, Howard pleaded for investigators and media to review the body camera footage from the incident to prove his innocence. He said he never had a gun or fired at the officer.

After denying a public records request for that body camera footage, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul admitted in late August that there was no body camera or dash camera video of the incident, which is against department policy.

Hamadeh also shot and killed another man in June 2017, also following a traffic stop.

In that incident, police said Hamadeh fired his weapon after Jordan Frazier turned and pointed a weapon at officers. Hamadeh was later awarded a medal of valor for his response in that incident, however Moore has not yet cleared him of criminal charges in that shooting.

There was also no body or dash camera footage of that incident.

