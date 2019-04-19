Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Henry Bougere, 40, 133 St. Bertrand St., Napoleonville, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Anthony Carter, 63, 2988 Kimberly Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, hit and run and reckless operation.
- Javier Martinez, 22, 6761 Hwy 1, Addis, first-offense DWI, careless operation, driver's license required and possession of alcoholic beverage.
- Amanda Salazar, 28, 1145 Boreas Dr., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, speeding and driver's license required