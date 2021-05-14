An Independence man was arrested Friday in connection to a vehicular homicide that happened more than a month ago, BRPD said.
Christopher Thomas, 33, was driving on the 3300 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard at Southfork Avenue in Baton Rouge at around 12:30 a.m. on April 3 when he struck a car trying to turn left onto the boulevard.
The driver of the other car, Scotlandville High School senior Alexis Robinson, 18, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Thomas registered a blood-alcohol level of .21%, nearly triple the legal limit of .08%, police say.
Thomas was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Friday on charges of vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle and general speed law.