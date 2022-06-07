A Walker man was issued a federal arrest warrant accusing him of threatening to kill a Florida congresswoman, prosecutors said.
On May 27, 66-year-old Charles T. Germany called U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy's Washington D.C. office and left a voice message threatening to kill her, according to Department of Justice officials.
He called the congresswoman's office again the same day leaving a different threatening message, prosecutors said.
The federal arrest warrant and criminal complaint accuse him of interstate transmission of a threat to injure another, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. Germany could face a sentence of up to five years in prison if convicted.