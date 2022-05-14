Louisiana authorities searched Saturday for three juveniles who escaped a detention center, saying they apparently fled with the help of a security guard.
The oncoming day shift at Ware Youth Center noticed the juveniles were missing shortly before 7 a.m., the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.
The sheriff's office said video surveillance shows a guard taking the three teenaged boys off the property in a white 2010 Pontiac G6. The car was missing a rear bumper.
The escapees — two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old — are housed at Ware on felony crimes, including attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery, according to officials.
Anyone with information about the juveniles' whereabouts has been asked to contact the sheriff's office or call 911.