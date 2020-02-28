A fire broke out at Angola Friday evening, Department of Corrections officials said.
The fire was contained to a maintenance facility outside the prison, DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said. No inmates of staff were in danger, he said, and no evacuations had been ordered.
Pastorick said the fire started around 5:25 p.m. It was extinguished around 7:17 p.m, though officials continued to monitor the situation, he said.
The Angola Volunteer Fire Department, which is composed of staff from the prison, battled the fire along with assistance from the St. Francisville Fire Department.
Agents with the State Fire Marshal Office were on site Friday night to assist with determining the cause of the fire.
The maintenance facility provides maintenance for the entire prison complex, including plumbing, electrical, welding, carpentry pest control.