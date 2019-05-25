Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Melvin Bihm, 38, 10911 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and possession of Schedule II drugs.
- Oscar Crisanto, 34, 18109 Molly Creek, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway and driver's license not in possession
- Josef Perry, 30, 155 Marilyn Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, careless operation and no proof of insurance.
- Daniel Stein, 32, 12903 Goodwood Boulevard, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation
- Casharon Williams, 18, 373 Gloria Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlamps required
- Duress Wilson, 41, 38210 St. Kitts Court, Gonzales, fifth-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and improper lane usage