Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Christopher Jones, 50, 9342 Rushwood Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, expired registration, stop lamps and turn signals required, license plate light required, no proof of insurance, driver's license expired and expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Joshua Sanders, 27, 3136 Amarillo St., Central, second-offense DWI, distribution or manufacturing of Schedule I drugs, seat belt violation, careless operation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Demetrius Taplin, 36, 6160 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Kenneth Titus, 56, 12237 Arena Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and careless driving.