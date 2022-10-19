A scheduled child custody visit ended with a homicide Tuesday when the father shot at an acquaintance of his children's mother, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ajante Jackson, 25, of Hammond, was visiting his two children Tuesday with their mother and her acquaintance, 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. of Hammond, the Sheriff's Office said. When Jackson arrived at the meeting location, he opened fire on Watkins' car while all four of them were inside, according to deputies.
Watkins fled to his father's residence on Happywoods Road near Club Deluxe Road while Jackson and a woman, 20-year-old Chardonay Washington of Hammond, followed close behind, officials said.
At Jackson's father's house, Watkins and Jackson started to fight in the driveway before Jackson shot Watkins. Watkin's father, Howard Watkins Sr., tried to defend his son with a knife before Jackson shot him as well, deputies said.
Witnesses say Watkins, Jr. was unarmed throughout the incident, according to deputies.
Jackson and Washington fled to East Jefferson Hospital, where they were then transferred to University Hospital. Both were taken into custody by the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office following their release.
Washington has since been transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, while Jackson is still awaiting transfer.
Jackson was booked on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of cruelty to juveniles and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Washington was booked on one count of principle to second-degree murder, two counts of principle to attempted second-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.
Deputies said Jemario Dyson, 27, of Kentwood, was also booked on one count of resisting an officer by force or violence, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of battery of a police officer.