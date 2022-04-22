A Denham Springs man scaled a 13-foot fence topped with razor-sharp concertina wire and escaped for less than an hour and a half from Ascension Parish Prison before he was captured behind a hotel, sheriff's deputies said.
Albert James Smith, 36, escaped from the jail near Donaldsonville about 12:30 p.m. but, with a drone and helicopter circling overhead and searching for him, deputies captured Smith about 1:52 p.m. Friday.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said Smith was found on foot behind the Oyo Townhouse, a hotel just around the corner from the jail on La. 70, and had cuts on his body from the razor wire.
"He is back in custody. We got him," Jackson said.
See video of Smith being returned to prison: https://fb.watch/cyK_eI-Txs/
Before Smith's brief escape, he had been in the Parish Prison on a single count of illegal possession of stolen things and has previous arrests but none involving violent crime, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
Smith had remained in the parish jail since April 5 on bail of $20,300.
Before Smith was caught, deputies had been setting up a perimeter and using the drone and helicopter to search for him along with officers.
The parish jail is in western Ascension near La. 70 and the Sunshine Bridge. Located on Lemanville Cutoff Road next to the St. Jude neighborhood, the jail is just down the Mississippi River from Donaldsonville.
Webre said a second man also tried to escape over the same perimeter fence but was caught by deputies before he could scale it.
He said the men made their attempted escape through the jail recreation yard.
Deputies had been checking jail and local business security cameras and jail phone records to determine what Smith's plans for escape might have been and whether he was able to get a ride from the jail, Webre said.