A bank account used to pay bills and dump cash from a web of local massage parlors led authorities to a woman they accuse of running finances for a citywide prostitution ring.
Thursday's arrest of Yanqun Rao, 61, marked the latest in a months-long probe that, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, shows the extent of such underground networks and their possible ties to human trafficking.
Prosecuting forced prostitution cases poses a challenge, law enforcement officials say, because women are often reluctant to incriminate the people trafficking them. But police describe businesses such as massage parlors — which can offer prostitution alongside above-board services — as "operating in plain sight” with what they call clear indicators of illicit activity, such as blackout curtains, "cash only" signs and late-night hours.
The investigation that yielded Rao’s arrest homed in on one particular network based in Houston whose members allegedly ran a prostitution network out of massage parlors in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, Lafayette and Broussard.
In January, authorities arrested three people — Johnny Wang, 43, Ting Song, 47, and Huang Weng, 38 — and accused them of money laundering, criminal conspiracy, promoting prostitution and pandering. None face human trafficking counts, though officials accused Weng of "aiding in the concealment and transportation of individuals" involved in "possible human trafficking through acts of illicit massage."
The arrests involved several businesses in the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge. Namely, Lotus Massage on Jones Creek Road, Wonderful Land Massage and B&B Spa on O'Neal Lane, Blue Olive Spa on Coursey Boulevard and All Natural Spa on Jefferson Highway.
According to EBRSO, none of the three suspects arrested in January held a license through the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy. But another person had: Rao, whose role at the time was unclear to investigators.
Besides providing the massage license, her arrest affidavit says that, with Song, Rao managed finances for the ring of businesses, depositing over $160,000 in credit and debit card payments into a JP Morgan Chase bank account between January, 2020 and November, 2021.
Deputies also accused Rao of “altering” $40,000 in payments into the account to make their sources ambiguous. She used the same account to pay energy bills to Entergy for the massage businesses, the affidavit says.
Rao was booked on allegations of criminal conspiracy, promoting prostitution, money laundering and pandering. The latter count, according to state statute, applies for someone “enticing, placing, persuading, encouraging, or causing the entrance of any person into the practice of prostitution.”
In addition to transporting women around to various businesses and collecting large sums of cash, the three suspects booked in January were accused of laundering money through L'Auberge Casino.
The industry received renewed nationwide attention last March when a gunman killed eight people at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, claiming his sex addiction drove him to deadly violence. Six of the victims were women of Asian descent.
Though human trafficking prosecutions are rare, a case in Lafayette resulted in such charges against a woman named Xufang Ou after one of her masseuses told police she had been forced into sex work. It was not immediately clear whether Ou has any connection to the recently exposed Baton Rouge network.
The Baton Rouge case raises questions about how — and if — the massage parlor board that granted Rao a license was overseeing the chain of parlors accused of illicit activity.
Massage business oversight in Louisiana drew criticism recently after a legislative audit found the state's regulatory system uneven and lenient.
During a two-year period, the licensing board dismissed or shuttered probes into 74% of complaints, according to the audit. Those included allegations of unprofessional conduct, sexually suggestive ads and indicators of human trafficking.
While board officials said they leave human trafficking investigations to law enforcement, auditors concluded that the regulators failed to establish criteria for dismissing cases and ignored decisions of its three-member investigating committee.
Meanwhile, auditors added, other states have tougher oversight standards.
The board fell into turmoil after its longtime executive director resigned last November, its chairperson quit and three others left the seven-member panel when their terms ended.