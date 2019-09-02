A man was found shot to death Sunday morning in a Baton Rouge hotel, police said Monday.
Jody Arcediano, 36, of Zachary died from gunshot wounds sometime before his body was discovered around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.
His death has been ruled a homicide.
It appears Arcediano was staying at the Microtel Inn and Suites on Plaza Americana Drive, which is off Airline Highway and Interstate 12, when he was shot and killed. His body was found inside a hotel room, police said.
McKneely said the investigation is ongoing but detectives believe the victim may have been robbed. He said it's unclear when exactly the shooting occurred, but autopsy results should shed more light on the timeline.
