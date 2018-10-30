NEW ROADS — A body found in Pointe Coupee Parish Sunday is believed to be that of a Texas woman who was reported missing from that state, the parish coroner's office said Tuesday.
FBI agents and Houston police officers investigating the missing woman case found the body in the Sherburne Wildlife Management area, near the Atchafalaya River, said Ty Chaney, chief investigator with the Pointe Coupee Coroner's Office.
The person Texas law enforcement agencies have been searching for is a 41-year-old woman reported missing from Houston around Oct. 2, Chaney said.
“We have yet to confirm if that’s the person,” Chaney said.
He said the body was brought to the lab at LSU FACES (Forensic and Computer Enhancement Services) for analysis and to help identify the remains.
Chaney said his office is waiting for the results and is continuing to work with the FBI and Houston police on the case.
A spokesperson for the FBI Houston Field Office said the FBI is assisting the lead investigating agency, the Houston Police, in the case.