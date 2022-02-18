A standoff near Istrouma High School ended after Baton Rouge Police took a burglary suspect into custody Friday morning.
The incident took place in the 3500 block of Winbourne Avenue around 9:45 a.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
The standoff happened after a burglary suspect refused to come out of a residence, he said. The suspect was taken into custody by 11 a.m.
It was not clear if the incident caused a lockdown at nearby Istrouma High School. A call to the school was not immediately returned.
