A Baton Rouge Police Dept. Officer moves crime scene tape to let in a tactical vehicle, as Baton Rouge Police and others work the scene on a cordoned-off Winbourne Ave. just west of N. 38th Street near Istrouma High School, mid-morning on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, where a man appeared to be engaged in some type of standoff with authorities.

A standoff near Istrouma High School ended after Baton Rouge Police took a burglary suspect into custody Friday morning.

The incident took place in the 3500 block of Winbourne Avenue around 9:45 a.m., according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. 

The standoff happened after a burglary suspect refused to come out of a residence, he said. The suspect was taken into custody by 11 a.m.  

It was not clear if the incident caused a lockdown at nearby Istrouma High School. A call to the school was not immediately returned.

