Mark Ebarb, the Dutchtown High School teacher accused of sharing inappropriate messages and photographs with underage students, has served as a lector and Eucharistic minister at Christ the King Parish in Baton Rouge and worked for a summer camp at two Catholic schools in Gonzales.

Ebarb was removed from the Christ the King ministries when the pastor was made aware he was being investigated for alleged misconduct, Dan Borné, communications secretary for the Diocese of Baton Rouge said in a statement Wednesday night.

"There have been no allegations of misconduct by Mr. Ebarb while he served in these roles at Christ the King," Borné said.

Ebarb, 32, a former Ascension Parish teacher of the year and finalist for the state title in 2014-15, surrendered to deputies Wednesday morning and has been placed on administrative leave from Dutchtown High.

A message from the Diocese to parents of students at St. Theresa Middle and St. John Primary Schools in Gonzales, notes that Ebarb "worked for the St. John Primary/St. Theresa Middle Summer Camp for several years, no later than the summer of 2016. Before working for the SJP/STA Summer Camp, Mr. Ebarb successfully completed a state police background check, a requirement of the Diocese of Baton Rouge prior to being employed by the camp. There is no record of any questionable behavior, either while he was employed or after he was employed, by the SJP/STA Summer Camp.

"Anyone knowing or suspecting child abuse should report this immediately to law enforcement or to the Department of Children and Family Services at 855-452-5437. Any allegation of child or vulnerable adult sexual abuse involving clergy or a representative of the church should then be reported to Amy Cordon, the diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator, at 225-242-0250," the message says.

An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted Ebarb on Tuesday on a single count of indecent behavior with a juvenile younger than 17, but prosecutors said the charge is a blanket count reflective of several allegations involving multiple students.

Dutchtown High teacher arrested for years of alleged inappropriate messages with students GONZALES — A Dutchtown High School teacher recognized statewide for professional excellence and community service was arrested Wednesday on al…