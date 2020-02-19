Investigators say an overnight fire at a vacant apartment on N. 22nd Street has been ruled as arson.
Crews were called to the 700 block of N. 22nd St. around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the first floor of the building. Officials say the smoke was under control within 20 minutes.
Fire investigators say arson is to blame.
The vacant building sustained heavy smoke damage.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact authorities at (225) 354-1419.