The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office has started to distribute to deputies a new handheld mobile policing device that's intended to streamline and ease some of their duties.
The smartphone-like technology integrates a variety of law enforcement functions, like license plate readers, live camera feeds, dispatch information and GPS tracking, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Each device, called the Gismo, costs $2,684, and the Sheriff's Office has equipped five on the street for a total of $13,420, Hicks said in a news release. Hicks said the agency plans to add 15 more to their operation in the coming weeks, for a total of 20.
"Gismo is a device with revolutionary software that gives our deputies instantaneous access to the information they need to keep the community safe," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a prepared video statement sent out to local media. "It's an operation center in the palm of their hands."
Can't see video below? Click here.
The device is equipped with capabilities to further integrate with virtual reality and drones, as well as shot spotter data, Hicks said.
Gautreaux said the system will also give deputies access, in one spot, to a variety to databases, including jail data, ticket and vehicle information and criminal history. The system will also ease deputies jobs on the street, streamlining their reporting and evidence gathering, he said.
The Gismo is a locally-created product by General Informatics.