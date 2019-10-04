A fourth suspect in the Monday shooting death of a man inside an abandoned Sherwood Meadow Drive apartment was arrested Thursday, Baton Rouge Police said.

Tony Hunt Jr., 28, of 1648 Port Drive, Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on principal to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Three suspects have already been arrested in the death of 40-year-old Cary Walker: Shameka Foster, 28, James Johnson, 25, and Kris Johnson, 27, relationship unknown.

The victim and at least three suspects, including Hunt, entered an abandoned apartment together early Monday, arrest reports say. James Johnson handed a gun to Kris Johnson, who shot Walker, police said. Walker later died at a hospital.