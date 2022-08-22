Deputies arrested a man accused of leaving a baby unsupervised in a vehicle with several drugs including fentanyl, the East Baton Rogue Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies launched an investigation into Terelle Willis, also known as "Self Made Shark," the Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.
Deputies said they made several controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis.
Willis was taken into custody inside of a grocery store. He left a baby around the age of one unrestrained inside his car with drugs, deputies said. They found 17.2 grams of fentanyl inside a seat pocket near the baby.
They conducted several search warrants on Monday, seizing the following:
- 17.2 grams of fentanyl
- 4 pounds of marijuana
- 18 dosage units of Oxycodone
- 14 dosage units of Xanax
- Taurus .45 caliber handgun
- 3 digital scales
- pill press
- blender with fentanyl residue
- documented currency utilized in the controlled purchases
Deputies also searched his home where they said they found marijuana, fentanyl and $4,700 in cash.
Willis was arrested on four counts of distributing fentanyl, oxycodone and xanax, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and child desertion.
The Department of Children and Family Services has been notified. Additional details were not immediately available.