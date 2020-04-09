A Baton Rouge man was arrested on attempted murder and domestic abuse battery, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
Officials responded to a domestic violence incident shortly after 9 p.m. on April 6 on Talonwood Drive in Gonzales, said Sheriff Bobby Webre. When deputies arrived, they learned that 40-year-old Jeuane Sessions and his dating partner were involved in a verbal and physical fight.
Both the dating partner and a juvenile were struck, Webre said. Sessions then pulled a handgun and fired two shots into the home, though no one was injured. He fled the scene and was later arrested in Tangipahoa Parish.
Sessions was transported to the Ascension Parish Jail on April 8 and booked on four counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of domestic abuse battery.