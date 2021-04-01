A Hammond High Magnet School teacher turned himself in to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office after being accused of sending sexually explicit messages to students through social media, TPSO said in a news release.
Hill will be transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for processing. Hill will be booked on two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, two counts of computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile and three counts of prohibited conduct between an educator and student.
The school’s administration began looking into these allegations after assistant basketball coach and teacher Jonathan J. Hill, 27, was accused of making contact with a student via social media – which is against school policy.
On March 22, 2021, a Monday, Hill was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation conducted by the school authorities into the allegation, TPSO said.
The internal investigation led to additional allegations, and the school’s administration to notify the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office three days later on Thursday, the release said.
During TPSO’s investigation into the allegations, detectives discovered that Hill sent inappropriate and sexually explicit messages to several juveniles through social media, TPSO Chief Jimmy Travis said.
With the assistance of the Hammond Police Department and the Gretna Police Department, numerous attempts were made to locate the accused, including visiting his residence in Gretna, LA, before Hill turned himself in.
So far, three victims have come forward, TPSO said.