Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Brian Fox, 49, 10638 Hillmont Ave., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Matthew Hrdlicka , 20, 5462 Ponderosa Drive, West Des Moines, Iowa, first-offense DWI and and running a red light.
- Nicholas Larks, 36, 8207 Bayou Fountain Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, drinking in a motor vehicle and driving left of center.
- Chester Williams, 55, 10504 Northridge Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and no insurance.