Baton Rouge Police identified the two people shot and killed on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Friday afternoon — one a robber and the other a retail employee.
The shooting was reported around noon Friday at the address of a business in the 2600 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard near where it crosses Interstate 12.
Police said that Timothy McCoy, 28, robbed and shot Wise Communications employee, Mahmod Khalaf, 48, according to spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
McKneely said detectives believe a third person witnessed the incident and shot McCoy as he left the business. That person then ran away before police arrived, he added.
Both Khalaf and McCoy died at the scene.
“One thing I can confirm is this was very bold,” McKneely said, referring to how the double homicide occurred in the middle of the afternoon on a busy commercial thoroughfare.
Police were searching for the suspected shooter Friday.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867).