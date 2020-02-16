Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- David Fabre, 39, 5361 Lavey Lane, Baker, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended, simple obstruction of a highway and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.
- Dakota Terrell, 22, 12488 Pendarvis Lane, Walker, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended, and registration of a motor vehicle.