Two Baton Rouge men have been arrested, accused of a fatal March shooting in which Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph was questioned, according to Dallas TV statation WFAA.
Citing "police sources," the station said Ariel Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, were taken into custody Saturday for their alleged involvement in the killing of 20-year-old Cameron Ray, who was shot to death outside the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in Dallas March 18.
Authorities wanted to speak with Joseph because he was in the car with Jones and English at the time of the incident, the station said.
Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, confirmed his client was in the vehicle but said he was not the shooter. Dallas police have not said how they believe Joseph was involved.
In a statement released a day after the shooting, Dallas police said the victim and the suspects were part of two groups that got into a fight outside the bar near the intersection of Greenville and Martel Avenues.
Once the fight was broken up, the suspects' group got into a black SUV and drove by Ray and his friends, firing several shots from inside the vehicle, the statement said.
Ray was hit multiple times and was transported to a hospital, where he later died, the statement said.
Both men were booked on murder counts, WFAA said. Jones' bond is set at $250,000. English's bond has not yet been set.
Additional information was not immediately available.